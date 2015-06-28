Yes founder Chris Squire dead at 67

Yes bassist Chris Squire has died little more than a month after he revealed he had cancer.

The 67-year-old is the only member to be involved in every lineup of Yes, but last month the band revealed he was being treated for Acute Erythroid Leukemia in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.

The band also confirmed at the time that Squire’s place for their upcoming tour with Toto would be filled by former member Billy Sherwood.

In a statement, Yes say: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts and unbearable sadness that we must inform you of the passing of our dear friend and Yes co-founder, Chris Squire. Chris peacefully passed away last night in Phoenix Arizona, in the arms of his loving wife Scotty.

“For the entirety of Yes’ existence, Chris was the band’s linchpin and, in so many ways, the glue that held it together over all these years. Because of his phenomenal bass-playing prowess, Chris influenced countless bassists around the world, including many of today’s well-known artists.

“Chris was also a fantastic songwriter, having written and co-written much of Yes’ most endearing music, as well as his solo album, Fish Out Of Water.

“Outside of Yes, Chris was a loving husband to Scotty and father to Carmen, Chandrika, Camille, Cameron, and Xilan. With his gentle, easy-going nature, Chris was a great friend of many – including each of us. But he wasn’t merely our friend, he was also part of our family and we shall forever love and miss him.”

Squire formed Yes in 1968 with singer Jon Anderson.

As well as the tour with Toto, Yes have nine UK dates scheduled for next year as part of a European tour.