M-Opus keyboard player Jonathan Casey releases video for The Great Hunger

Jonathan Casey, the singer, keyboard player and bassist with Irish prog rock trio M-Opus, has released a video for The Great Hunger, which you can watch below.

It's taken from Casey's newly released collection film music, Elegies. The music on Elegies is drawn from music Casey has written for feature films, US & UK national television, advertising, shorts and also for fun. Outside of M-Opus, Casey has composed instrumental concert music that has been performed by orchestras across the States, China, Australia, Bulgaria, France and the UK.

"It's a joy to write music for films that are personally inspiring; to be able to say, I am moved and here is my response in music," Casey says. "It's such a wonderfully mysterious thing that happens, the interplay between the score and the visual that imprints the soul of one on the other. Plus, the first album I ever bought as a kid was Morricone's The Good, The Bad & The Ugly, so it's rewarding to get to release a collection of my own now."

M-Opus released their most recent album Origins, last year.

Get Elegies.