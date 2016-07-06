Luther Dickinson to tour Europe

Luther Dickinson will tour Europe in September, including four dates in the UK.

The North Mississippi Allstars man is on the road to support third solo album Blues & Ballads, a two-volume title released in February.

Dickinson recently said: “The album celebrates the American oral tradition of blues and folk songs, not only being passed down and evolving, but being transcribed – the original recording technique – and entered into the discipline of written sheet music and songbooks.

“Is it too late to tell your and your community’s tales through the vinyl groove and the block lettered, mimeographed page? Never!

“The lives and legends of modern-day folk music heroes will live on. The spirit of American roots rock’n’roll will shout to the man, the masses, and disposable pop culture: ‘Fuck off. Even in death, the art lives on.’”

Blues & Ballads is on sale now in CD, vinyl and digital formats.

Luther Dickinson European tour 2016

Sep 22: Groningen De Oosterporrt, Netherlands

Sep 23: The Hague Paard van Troje, Netherlands

Sep 24: Amsterdam Bitterzoet, Netherlands

Sep 25: Nijmegen Lux Theatre, Netherlands

Sep 26: Gateshead Sage, UK

Sep 27: London Camden Blues Kitchen, UK

Sep 28: London Shoreditch Blues Kitchen, UK

Sep 29: London Brixton Blues Kitchen, UK

Sep 30: Barcelona Jamboree, Spain

Oct 01: Madrid Moby Dick, Spain