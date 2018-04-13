Louise Distras unveils new video for Land Of Dope And Glory

Yorkshire noisenik – and Louder favourite – Louise Distras is premiering the video for her new single Land Of Dope And Glory exclusively with Louder.

The single is the first to be released from her forthcoming album, due to be released in autumn this year. The album will serve as the follow up to her 2015 debut Dreams From The Factory Floor.

On the video, Distras told Louder: "Land Of Dope And Glory is the out-and-out punk rock track that fans have been asking for, for ages.

"The music video is an intense and compelling conceptual performance piece directed by Lewis Cater. It's inspired by Black Mirror, and looks like Crass joined forces with Barbie to create a dystopian TV channel!

"The video is a reflection of a world where G.O.D (gold, oil, drugs) is money. It's a metaphor for propaganda strategies that major corporations use to encourage our desire for consumer goods, services and ideas, by using suggestive images and captions to influence us emotionally. It feels like this constant manipulation that we as people face on a daily basis from faceless companies and government stands against everything we value as human beings which is peace, love and understanding.

"Land Of Dope And Glory is a taster of what's to come from the new album recently recorded in Oakland California with Ross Petersen (Bruce Springsteen, Goo Goo Dolls, The Vamps) and Steve Whale of The Business."

Distras is currently on tour in the UK . Check out full dates below, and find out more on her Facebook or Twitter pages.

13 Apr: John Peel Centre, Stowmarket, UK

14 Apr: Forum Basement, Tunbridge Wells, UK

15 Apr: The Joiners , Southampton, UK

17 Apr: The Bodega, Nottingham, UK

19 Apr: The Ferret, Preston, UK

20 Apr: The Cobblestones, Bridgwater, UK

23 Apr: The Underground, Stoke on Trent, UK

24 Apr: The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

25 Apr: Audio , Glasgow, UK

26 Apr: The Polar Bear, Hull, UK

28 Apr: The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham, UK

29 Apr: Pop Punk Pile Up, Selby, UK

10 May: The Underworld , London, UK