Lottery millionaire opens record store

Adrian Bayford after his lottery win in 2012

A Cambridge man who scooped £148million on the Euromillions lottery has opened a record store in his home town.

Adrian Bayford, 45, and his then wife won the prize in 2012 and the rock fan has used some of his cash to launch Black Barn Records in Cambridge’s Burleigh Street.

As well as vinyl, the store sells rock and pop memorabilia and aims to offer customers an alternative to online shopping.

Bayford tells the Cambridge News: “I’m a big rock fan, I like bands where people actually play instruments like AC/DC, Aerosmith and Iron Maiden.

“It’s something I enjoy, it is something I enjoy being involved with, people like music and they like getting their hands on it.

“Not everyone wants to buy online, we offer a unique experience in the shop, catering from eight-year-olds to 80-year-olds.

Among the memorabilia on sale at the store is a Beatles picture signed by John Lennon just weeks before he was murdered.

Bayford adds: “The shop offers a wide range of interesting music and film memorabilia.

“Unlike a lot of the national chains who sell you what they want to sell we cater to what people actually want.”

He says he plans to open further stores.