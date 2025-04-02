Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has revealed that he lost part of his record collection after his late wife, Nora, accidentally set their kitchen on fire.
Lydon, who currently doing interviews to promote Public Image Ltd's upcoming European tour, was speaking with This Is Money, a website that provides consumers with financial advice.
"I have a collection of London double-decker toy buses," says Lydon, asked if he treats himself to any luxuries. "They're just biscuit tins, but I really like them. I hate the shortbread inside, and I wish it was toffees or sweeties.
"In London, I had a collection of the Coronation tins [celebrating the 1952 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II], but they got destroyed when Nora accidentally set fire to the kitchen after cancelling the insurance.
"Lots of my records melted in the blaze, but I still have loads over there. Hopefully, I'll raise enough money on my upcoming tour to get them sent over."
Elsewhere in the interview, Lydon reveals that he's made more money from his appearances on the reality TV show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here and from his Country Life butter advertisements than he ever did from his Sex Pistols royalties.
Earlier this week, we reported that Lydon had slammed his former Sex Pistols bandmates' current tour with frontman Frank Carter, calling them "woke" and "a clown’s circus".
Public Image Ltd's This Is Not The Last Tour tour kicks off on May 22 in Bristol, before embarking on a spoken word tour in September (full dates below). The Frank Carter-led version of the Pistols are currently on tour in New Zealand, with US dates lined up for later in the year.
Public Image Ltd: This Is Not The Last Tour tour 2025
May 22: Bristol O2 Academy
May 23: Ware, Stone Valley Festival South
May 24: Bournemouth O2 Academy
May 29: Barnsley Birdwell
May 30: Newcastle Boiler Shop
May 31: Norwich Epic Studios
Jun 12: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland
Jun 13: Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse, Ireland
Jun 14: Cardiff Depot
Jun 26: Hastings White Rock
Jun 27: Newark Stone Valley Festival Midlands
Jun 28: Oxford O2 Academy
Jul 03: Leicester O2 Academy
Jul 04: Lincoln Engine Shed
Jul 05: Portsmouth Guildhall
Jul 30: Sheffield Leadmill
Jul 31: Northampton Roadmender
Aug 01: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Aug 07: Cheltenham Town Hall
Aug 08: Durham Stone Valley Festival North
Aug 09: Coventry Empire
Aug 15: Cork City Hall, Ireland
Aug 16: Belfast, Putting The Fast In Belfast (supporting Stiff Little Fingers)
John Lydon: I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right tour
Sep 10: Dundalk An Tain Arts Centre, Ireland
Sep 11: Cavan Town Hall Arts Centre, Ireland
Sep 12: Ballybofey Balor Theatre, Ireland
Sep 13: Dublin The Complex, Ireland
Sep 19: Leeds City Varieties
Sep 20: Nelson Muni
Sep 22: Douglas Gaiety Theatre, Isle Of Man
Sep 24: Ilkley King’s Hall
Sep 25: Hull City Hall
Sep 26: Scunthorpe Bath Halls
Sep 27: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion
Sep 28: Stockport Forum
Oct 01: Buxton Opera House
Oct 02: Whitley Bay Playhouse
Oct 03: Hexham Queens Hall
Oct 04: Yarm The PAA
Oct 05: Middlesbrough Theatre
Oct 08: Langholm Buccleuch Centre
Oct 10: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall
Oct 12: Aberdeen Tivoli
Oct 15: Wrexham William Aston Hall
Oct 16: Sale Waterside Oct 17: Cromer Pier
Oct 18: Dudley Town Hall
Oct 22: Spalding South Holland Centre
Oct 23: Hunstanton Princess Theatre
Oct 24: Bury St Edmunds Apex
Oct 25: Stamford Corn Exchange
Oct 26: Peterborough New Theatre
Oct 29: Runcorn Brindley
Oct 30: Mansfield Palace
Oct 31: Wellingborough Castle
Nov 01: Eastbourne Devonshire Park
Nov 02: Greenwich Theatre
Nov 05: Eastleigh Thornden Hall
Nov 06: Paignton Palace
Nov 07: Frome Cheese and Grain
Nov 08: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
Nov 12: Blackburn King George Hall
Nov 13: Cannock Prince Of Wales
Nov 14: Stratford Upon Avon – Playhouse
Nov 15: Redditch Palace Theatre
Nov 16: Melton Mowbray Theatre
Nov 19: Barnstaple Queens
Nov 21: Launceston Town Hall
Nov 22: Swansea Brangwyn Hall
Nov 24: London Golders Green Hippodrome