Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has revealed that he lost part of his record collection after his late wife, Nora, accidentally set their kitchen on fire.

Lydon, who currently doing interviews to promote Public Image Ltd's upcoming European tour, was speaking with This Is Money, a website that provides consumers with financial advice.

"I have a collection of London double-decker toy buses," says Lydon, asked if he treats himself to any luxuries. "They're just biscuit tins, but I really like them. I hate the shortbread inside, and I wish it was toffees or sweeties.

"In London, I had a collection of the Coronation tins [celebrating the 1952 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II], but they got destroyed when Nora accidentally set fire to the kitchen after cancelling the insurance.

"Lots of my records melted in the blaze, but I still have loads over there. Hopefully, I'll raise enough money on my upcoming tour to get them sent over."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lydon reveals that he's made more money from his appearances on the reality TV show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here and from his Country Life butter advertisements than he ever did from his Sex Pistols royalties.

Earlier this week, we reported that Lydon had slammed his former Sex Pistols bandmates' current tour with frontman Frank Carter, calling them "woke" and "a clown’s circus".

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Public Image Ltd's This Is Not The Last Tour tour kicks off on May 22 in Bristol, before embarking on a spoken word tour in September (full dates below). The Frank Carter-led version of the Pistols are currently on tour in New Zealand, with US dates lined up for later in the year.

Public Image Ltd: This Is Not The Last Tour tour 2025

May 22: Bristol O2 Academy

May 23: Ware, Stone Valley Festival South

May 24: Bournemouth O2 Academy

May 29: Barnsley Birdwell

May 30: Newcastle Boiler Shop

May 31: Norwich Epic Studios

Jun 12: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland

Jun 13: Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse, Ireland

Jun 14: Cardiff Depot

Jun 26: Hastings White Rock

Jun 27: Newark Stone Valley Festival Midlands

Jun 28: Oxford O2 Academy

Jul 03: Leicester O2 Academy

Jul 04: Lincoln Engine Shed

Jul 05: Portsmouth Guildhall

Jul 30: Sheffield Leadmill

Jul 31: Northampton Roadmender

Aug 01: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Aug 07: Cheltenham Town Hall

Aug 08: Durham Stone Valley Festival North

Aug 09: Coventry Empire

Aug 15: Cork City Hall, Ireland

Aug 16: Belfast, Putting The Fast In Belfast (supporting Stiff Little Fingers)

Tickets are on sale now.

John Lydon: I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right tour

Sep 10: Dundalk An Tain Arts Centre, Ireland

Sep 11: Cavan Town Hall Arts Centre, Ireland

Sep 12: Ballybofey Balor Theatre, Ireland

Sep 13: Dublin The Complex, Ireland

Sep 19: Leeds City Varieties

Sep 20: Nelson Muni

Sep 22: Douglas Gaiety Theatre, Isle Of Man

Sep 24: Ilkley King’s Hall

Sep 25: Hull City Hall

Sep 26: Scunthorpe Bath Halls

Sep 27: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion

Sep 28: Stockport Forum

Oct 01: Buxton Opera House

Oct 02: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Oct 03: Hexham Queens Hall

Oct 04: Yarm The PAA

Oct 05: Middlesbrough Theatre

Oct 08: Langholm Buccleuch Centre

Oct 10: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall

Oct 12: Aberdeen Tivoli

Oct 15: Wrexham William Aston Hall

Oct 16: Sale Waterside Oct 17: Cromer Pier

Oct 18: Dudley Town Hall

Oct 22: Spalding South Holland Centre

Oct 23: Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Oct 24: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Oct 25: Stamford Corn Exchange

Oct 26: Peterborough New Theatre

Oct 29: Runcorn Brindley

Oct 30: Mansfield Palace

Oct 31: Wellingborough Castle

Nov 01: Eastbourne Devonshire Park

Nov 02: Greenwich Theatre

Nov 05: Eastleigh Thornden Hall

Nov 06: Paignton Palace

Nov 07: Frome Cheese and Grain

Nov 08: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Nov 12: Blackburn King George Hall

Nov 13: Cannock Prince Of Wales

Nov 14: Stratford Upon Avon – Playhouse

Nov 15: Redditch Palace Theatre

Nov 16: Melton Mowbray Theatre

Nov 19: Barnstaple Queens

Nov 21: Launceston Town Hall

Nov 22: Swansea Brangwyn Hall

Nov 24: London Golders Green Hippodrome

Tickets are on sale now.