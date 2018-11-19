Long Distance Calling launch live Trauma video from Wacken 2018

Long Distance Calling have released a live video showcasing their track Trauma.

The footage was captured during the German outfit’s appearance at Wacken Open Air earlier this year and has been released to mark the start of the second leg of their Boundless tour.

The run of 18 shows will get under way in Leipzig on Thursday and wrap up on December 21 in Schweinfurt.

Long Distance Calling say: “We are happy to announce our special guest Motorowl and to have this talented band with us on our journey through Europe!

“Everybody can look forward to this exciting support act, there is much to discover musically. Stay tuned.”

Speaking previously about the band’s latest studio album Boundless, which was released earlier this year via InsideOut Music, the band said: “We have a lot of different musical influences which have even increased over the course of the last few years, and you can definitely hear that on the album.

“I think it has become a very hard album, which maybe emphasises our metal background a little bit. On the one hand it’s also experimental – you can hear a rather beat-heavy into and a lot of textures.”

Find a full list of Long Distance Calling’s upcoming European tour dates below.

Long Distance Calling 2018 European tour dates

Nov 22: Leipzig Täubchenthal, Germany

Nov 23: Prague Club Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Nov 24: Krakow Zascianek, Poland

Nov 25: Potsdam Waschhaus, Germany

Nov 29: Karlsruhe Stadtmitte, Germany

Nov 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 01: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Dec 02: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

Dec 06: Trier Ex-Haus, Germany

Dec 07: Paris Backstage by the Mill, France

Dec 08: Hellmond Cacaofabriek, Netherlands

Dec 09: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Dec 13: Bochum Rotunde, Germany

Dec 14: Rostock Mau Club, Germany

Dec 15: Braunschweig Eule, Germany

Dec 16: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Dec 20: Bielefeld Forum, Germany

Dec 21: Schweinfurt Stattbahnhof, Germany