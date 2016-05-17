Trending

Lonely The Brave showcase Diamond Days

By News  

Lonely The Brave release studio performance of Diamond Days - taken from upcoming album Things Will Matter

Lonely The Brave
Lonely The Brave

Lonely The Brave have released a studio clip of their performance of Diamond Days.

The track features on the band’s upcoming album Things Will Matter, which will launch on May 20. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s The Day’s War.

The Cambridge outfit previously released Black Mire, What If You Fall and Rattlesnakes from the record, as well as a video for Radar.

Lonely The Brave are currently on the road in support of Things Will Matter, which is available for pre-order.

Lonely The Brave Things Will Matter tracklist

  1. Wait In The Car
  2. Black Mire
  3. What If You Fall In
  4. Rattlesnakes
  5. Diamond Days
  6. Play Dead
  7. Dust & Bones
  8. Radar
  9. Tank Wave
  10. Strange Like I
  11. Boxes
  12. Jaws Of Hell

Lonely The Brave 2016 tour dates

May 17: Leamington Spa, UK
May 18: Exeter Cavern Club, UK
May 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK
May 22: Sheffield University, UK
May 23: Norwich Open Club Room, UK
May 24: Reading Sub 89, UK
May 26: Kingston Upon Thames All Saints Parish Church, UK
May 27: Newcastle Riverside, UK
May 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
May 31: Helmond Cacaofabriek, Netherlands
Jun 02: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 07: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium
Jul 02: Arras Camping Main Square Festival, France
Jul 07-09: Cheltenham 2000 Trees, UK
Jul 15-17: Steventon Truck Festival, UK
Jul 17: Leeuwarden Welcome To The Village, Netherlands
Jul 29-31: Matlock Y Not Festival, UK
Aug 18-21: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland
Aug 27: Plymouth Anchored To The Sound, UK
Sep 02-04: Bedford Fort Fest, UK