Lonely The Brave showcase Diamond Days

Lonely The Brave have released a studio clip of their performance of Diamond Days.

The track features on the band’s upcoming album Things Will Matter, which will launch on May 20. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s The Day’s War.

The Cambridge outfit previously released Black Mire, What If You Fall and Rattlesnakes from the record, as well as a video for Radar.

Lonely The Brave are currently on the road in support of Things Will Matter, which is available for pre-order.

Lonely The Brave Things Will Matter tracklist

Wait In The Car Black Mire What If You Fall In Rattlesnakes Diamond Days Play Dead Dust & Bones Radar Tank Wave Strange Like I Boxes Jaws Of Hell

May 17: Leamington Spa, UK

May 18: Exeter Cavern Club, UK

May 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

May 22: Sheffield University, UK

May 23: Norwich Open Club Room, UK

May 24: Reading Sub 89, UK

May 26: Kingston Upon Thames All Saints Parish Church, UK

May 27: Newcastle Riverside, UK

May 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 31: Helmond Cacaofabriek, Netherlands

Jun 02: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Jul 02: Arras Camping Main Square Festival, France

Jul 07-09: Cheltenham 2000 Trees, UK

Jul 15-17: Steventon Truck Festival, UK

Jul 17: Leeuwarden Welcome To The Village, Netherlands

Jul 29-31: Matlock Y Not Festival, UK

Aug 18-21: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 27: Plymouth Anchored To The Sound, UK

Sep 02-04: Bedford Fort Fest, UK