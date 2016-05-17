Lonely The Brave showcase Diamond Days

Lonely The Brave have released a studio clip of their performance of Diamond Days.
The track features on the band’s upcoming album Things Will Matter, which will launch on May 20. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s The Day’s War.
The Cambridge outfit previously released Black Mire, What If You Fall and Rattlesnakes from the record, as well as a video for Radar.
Lonely The Brave are currently on the road in support of Things Will Matter, which is available for pre-order.
Lonely The Brave Things Will Matter tracklist
- Wait In The Car
- Black Mire
- What If You Fall In
- Rattlesnakes
- Diamond Days
- Play Dead
- Dust & Bones
- Radar
- Tank Wave
- Strange Like I
- Boxes
- Jaws Of Hell
Lonely The Brave 2016 tour dates
May 17: Leamington Spa, UK
May 18: Exeter Cavern Club, UK
May 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK
May 22: Sheffield University, UK
May 23: Norwich Open Club Room, UK
May 24: Reading Sub 89, UK
May 26: Kingston Upon Thames All Saints Parish Church, UK
May 27: Newcastle Riverside, UK
May 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
May 31: Helmond Cacaofabriek, Netherlands
Jun 02: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 07: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium
Jul 02: Arras Camping Main Square Festival, France
Jul 07-09: Cheltenham 2000 Trees, UK
Jul 15-17: Steventon Truck Festival, UK
Jul 17: Leeuwarden Welcome To The Village, Netherlands
Jul 29-31: Matlock Y Not Festival, UK
Aug 18-21: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland
Aug 27: Plymouth Anchored To The Sound, UK
Sep 02-04: Bedford Fort Fest, UK