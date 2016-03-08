Lonely The Brave release Radar video

Lonely The Brave have released a video for their track Radar.

It’s lifted from their upcoming second album Things Will Matter, out on May 20 via Hassle Records – the follow-up to 2014’s The Day’s War.

The Cambridge outfit previously released Black Mire and What If You Fall from the record.

Pre-orders are now being taken via MusicGlue in a variety of bundle packs.

Lonely The Brave head out on a UK tour next month.

Things Will Matter tracklist

Wait In The Car Black Mire What If You Fall In Rattlesnakes Diamond Days Play Dead Dust & Bones Radar Tank Wave Strange Like I Boxes Jaws Of Hell

Apr 27: Bath Moles, UK

Apr 29-May 01: Leicester Handmade Festival, UK

May 13: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France

May 14: Paris Le Pop-Up Du label, France

May 17: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge, UK

May 18: Exeter Cavern Club, UK

May 23: Norwich Open, UK

May 24: Reading Sub 89, UK

May 30: Amsterdam Melkweg Oude Zaal, Netherlands