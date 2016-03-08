Lonely The Brave release Radar video

Lonely The Brave have released a video for their track Radar.
It’s lifted from their upcoming second album Things Will Matter, out on May 20 via Hassle Records – the follow-up to 2014’s The Day’s War.
The Cambridge outfit previously released Black Mire and What If You Fall from the record.
Pre-orders are now being taken via MusicGlue in a variety of bundle packs.
Lonely The Brave head out on a UK tour next month.
Things Will Matter tracklist
- Wait In The Car
- Black Mire
- What If You Fall In
- Rattlesnakes
- Diamond Days
- Play Dead
- Dust & Bones
- Radar
- Tank Wave
- Strange Like I
- Boxes
- Jaws Of Hell
Lonely The Brave 2016 tour dates
Apr 27: Bath Moles, UK
Apr 29-May 01: Leicester Handmade Festival, UK
May 13: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France
May 14: Paris Le Pop-Up Du label, France
May 17: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge, UK
May 18: Exeter Cavern Club, UK
May 23: Norwich Open, UK
May 24: Reading Sub 89, UK
May 30: Amsterdam Melkweg Oude Zaal, Netherlands