Lonely The Brave release Radar video

By Metal Hammer  

View Lonely The Brave’s promo for their track Radar from upcoming album Things Will Matter

Lonely The Brave have released a video for their track Radar.

It’s lifted from their upcoming second album Things Will Matter, out on May 20 via Hassle Records – the follow-up to 2014’s The Day’s War.

The Cambridge outfit previously released Black Mire and What If You Fall from the record.

Pre-orders are now being taken via MusicGlue in a variety of bundle packs.

Lonely The Brave head out on a UK tour next month.

Things Will Matter tracklist

  1. Wait In The Car
  2. Black Mire
  3. What If You Fall In
  4. Rattlesnakes
  5. Diamond Days
  6. Play Dead
  7. Dust & Bones
  8. Radar
  9. Tank Wave
  10. Strange Like I
  11. Boxes
  12. Jaws Of Hell

Lonely The Brave 2016 tour dates

Apr 27: Bath Moles, UK
Apr 29-May 01: Leicester Handmade Festival, UK
May 13: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France
May 14: Paris Le Pop-Up Du label, France
May 17: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge, UK
May 18: Exeter Cavern Club, UK
May 23: Norwich Open, UK
May 24: Reading Sub 89, UK
May 30: Amsterdam Melkweg Oude Zaal, Netherlands