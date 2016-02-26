Lonely The Brave announce Things Will Matter

Lonely The Brave have released details of their latest album entitled Things Will Matter.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Day’s War will be released on May 20 via Hassle Records and features 12 tracks, including Black Mire which the band premiered earlier this month.

In addition, the Cambridge outfit have announced a short run of shows to support the release and have issued an animated short featuring the track What If You Fall In. View it below.

Pre-orders are now being taken via MusicGlue in a variety of bundle packs.

Things Will Matter tracklist

Wait In The Car Black Mire What If You Fall In Rattlesnakes Diamond Days Play Dead Dust & Bones Radar Tank Wave Strange Like I Boxes Jaws Of Hell

Apr 27: Bath Moles, UK

Apr 29-May 01: Leicester Handmade Festival, UK

May 13: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France

May 14: Paris Le Pop-Up Du label, France

May 17: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge, UK

May 18: Exeter Cavern Club, UK

May 23: Norwich Open, UK

May 24: Reading Sub 89, UK

May 30: Amsterdam Melkweg Oude Zaal, Netherlands