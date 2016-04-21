Lonely The Brave stream Rattlesnakes

Lonely The Brave have made their track Rattlesnakes available to stream.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming second album Things Will Matter, out on May 20 via Hassle Records.

The Cambridge outfit previously released Black Mire and What If You Fall from the record, as well as a video for Radar. The album is available for pre-order now.

Lonely The Brave launch a tour later this month, with support from Fatherson, Swedish Death Candy and Grumble Bee on the UK dates.

Lonely The Brave Things Will Matter tracklist

Wait In The Car Black Mire What If You Fall In Rattlesnakes Diamond Days Play Dead Dust & Bones Radar Tank Wave Strange Like I Boxes Jaws Of Hell

Apr 27: Bath Moles, UK

Apr 29-May 01: Leicester Handmade Festival, UK

May 13: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France

May 14: Paris Le Pop-Up Du label, France

May 17: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge, UK

May 18: Exeter Cavern Club, UK

May 23: Norwich Open, UK

May 24: Reading Sub 89, UK

May 30: Amsterdam Melkweg Oude Zaal, Netherlands