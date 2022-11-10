L.O.E. announce February tour dates

Halifax post-rock quartet L.O.E. have announced a short run of tour dates for the UK for February.

They will play Bristol Tough Trade February 4, Nottingham Rough Trade 5 and Hebden Bridge Trades Club on February 11.

The band will release their upcoming EP Secret Societies Rule The World, through Hopeful Tragedy Records on November 30. They will release a single from the EP, which will be part of Prog's new Tracks Of The Week feature on Monday.

"Secret Societies Rule The World is our dystopian look at how the global elite control our societies" say the band. "The establishments are shrouded in secrecy and corruption is a worldwide machine that continues to be fed by mainstream media propaganda."

L.O.E. have previously streamed the tracks 1001 and Secret Societies Rule The World.

Pre-order Secret Societies Rule The World.

