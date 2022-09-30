L.O.E. share new single Secret Societies Rule The World

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Canadian post-rock quartet L.O.E. will release new EP Secret Societies Rule The World in November

L.O.E.
(Image credit: Press)

Halifax post-rock quartet L.O.E. (that's Halifax Nova Scotia btw!) have streamed the title track of their upcoming EP Secret Societies Rule The World, which you can listen to below. The EP will be released on November 30 through Hopeful Tragedy Records.

"Secret Societies Rule The World is our dystopian look at how the global elite control our societies" the band state. "The establishments are shrouded in secrecy and corruption is a worldwide machine that continues to be fed by mainstream media propaganda.  

"Secret societies seem to rule the world and the news outlets only serve to fuel an already biased narrative in favor of the super rich. Lies & distrust are amplified and spread until they plant roots that divide us all. Secret Societies Rule The World was inspired by a powerful feeling of unease at our current state of global affairs and the misinformation that is fed to us by news sources. We wanted to create a soundtrack for our frustrations and despair at the inequality and injustice that we all face.

"This song was initially inspired by classical orchestration and film scores. It is incredibly powerful how classical compositions can underpin a narrative and create such dramatic emphasis."

L.O.E. have previously streamed single 1001.

Pre-order Secret Societies Rule The World.

L.O.E.

(Image credit: Hopeful Tragedy Records)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.