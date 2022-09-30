L.O.E. share new single Secret Societies Rule The World

Halifax post-rock quartet L.O.E. (that's Halifax Nova Scotia btw!) have streamed the title track of their upcoming EP Secret Societies Rule The World, which you can listen to below. The EP will be released on November 30 through Hopeful Tragedy Records.

"Secret Societies Rule The World is our dystopian look at how the global elite control our societies" the band state. "The establishments are shrouded in secrecy and corruption is a worldwide machine that continues to be fed by mainstream media propaganda.



"Secret societies seem to rule the world and the news outlets only serve to fuel an already biased narrative in favor of the super rich. Lies & distrust are amplified and spread until they plant roots that divide us all. Secret Societies Rule The World was inspired by a powerful feeling of unease at our current state of global affairs and the misinformation that is fed to us by news sources. We wanted to create a soundtrack for our frustrations and despair at the inequality and injustice that we all face.



"This song was initially inspired by classical orchestration and film scores. It is incredibly powerful how classical compositions can underpin a narrative and create such dramatic emphasis."

L.O.E. have previously streamed single 1001.

Pre-order Secret Societies Rule The World.