Lody Kong in Dreams And Visions video

Lody Kong are premiering the video for their track Dreams And Visions with TeamRock.

It’s the title track from the band’s debut album, out now on Mascot Label Group.

Lody Kong feature Max Cavalera’s sons Zyon and Igor. Ahead of the March 25 release of the album Dreams And Visions, Zyon Cavalera said: “Me and my brother had such a wild upbringing and being surrounded by so much music really left its mark on us. We have so many dreams and visions with music.”

The band have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Lody Kong Dreams And Visions tracklist

Chillin’, Killin’ Dreams and Visions Kreative Center Pig In The Pen Rumsfield Smashed and Blasted Some Pulp The Dangerous Quest Topaz Venomous Kool-Aid

Apr 22: San Antonio Korova, TX

Apr 23: Mcallen El Rey, TX

Apr 24: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Apr 25:Jefferson Southport Hall, LA

Apr 26: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 27: Fayetteville Rock Shop, NC

Apr 28: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Apr 29: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY

Apr 30: Providence Fete Ballroom, RI

May 01: Lowell Mill City Ballroom, MA

May 03: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY

May 04: Crest Hill Bada Brew, IL

May 05: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

May 06: Cleveland Agora Theatre And Ballroom, OH

May 07: Dayton Oddbody’s, OH

May 08: Indianapolis 5th Quarter, IN

May 10: Kansas City Riot Room, MO

May 11: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

May 12: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

May 14: Walla Walla Main Street Studios, WA

May 15: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

May 17: Portland Dantes, OR

May 18: Orangevale Boardwalk, CA

May 19: Oakland Metro, CA

May 20: Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

May 21: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA