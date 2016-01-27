Cavalera brothers detail Lody Kong debut

Max Cavalera’s sons Zyon and Igor’s band Lody Kong have confirmed details of debut album Dreams And Visions.

It’ll be issued on March 25 via Mascot Label Group and opening track Chillin’, Killin’ is available as a free download now, in exchange for an email address. An album trailer has been unveiled and can be heard below.

The band is fronted by Zyon and Igor, who are said to be “ready to continue the family’s legacy with their raw and frenetic sound.”

A Mascot statement continues: “Tackling the ills of modern society with a venomous and unrelenting mix of grunge, post-hardcore, thrash and all wrapped up in a punk to the core ethos that creates their own blend of experimental sonic bedlam, they are fast becoming an uncompromising force.

“Lody Kong’s mission – to challenge the phoniness, fakery and pretension of the modern scene and restore it with honesty, vibrancy and grit.”

Alongside the Cavalera brothers are guitarist John Bauer and bassist Shea Fahey.

They support dad Max’s Soulfly on five of their upcoming UK dates. The brothers have performed in Soulfly’s live lineup in recent months.

LODY KONG DREAMS AND VISIONS TRACKLIST