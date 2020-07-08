Lockdown cover of Guns N' Roses and Steve Wonder mashup launched for charity

Musicians from across the globe have combined forces using the name The Gig Economy to launch a recording of Living For The Paradise City, a mashup of Guns N' Roses Paradise City and Stevie Wonder's Living For The City.

"What you're about to watch is a charity project I started in April, during lockdown," says Leo Playa, a session guitarist from London, "with 35 musicians from all over the world, to raise awareness for Help Musicians."

Help Musicians is an independent UK charity who've been giving financial support to UK musicians throughout lockdown, and the video is the musicians’ way of raising awareness for the organisation and to thank them for their help.

In March, Help Musicians set up a £5 million hardship fund to aid artists struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it ran dry in a just a matter of days and a second phase of funding was launched in late May.

The cover is based on an YouTube mashup of Living For The City and Paradise City by mashup supremo Bill McClintock, known for unlikely partnerships like Danzig and Donna Summer, Marilyn Manson and Mariah Carey, Slayer and the B-52s, Slayer and George Michael and yes, Slayer and The Bangles. McClintock also plays guitar on the The Gig Economy's version of the mashup.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has robbed musicians of their livelihood, and we'll be the last people to return to work because of social distancing" says Playa. "At the beginning of lockdown a lot of us in The UK were helped out financially... so we'd like to dedicate the performance to Help Musicians."

Donate to Help Musicians.

On Sunday, the UK government announced a £1.57 billion emergency support package for the entertainment sector. Music venues, theatres, galleries, independent cinemas and museums will receive loans and grants to help them survive the coronavirus crisis lockdown.