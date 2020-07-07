Danzig mashed up with Donna Summer is the silliest, greatest thing you'll hear this week

We first stumbled upon music teacher and maverick mash-up wizard Bill McClintock back in 2018, when he combined hair metal legends Ratt with soul supremo Marvin Gaye. The results were as stunning as they were unexpected.

He's been busy ever since, welding unlikely combinations of artists together to create new and unlikely sounds, and now he's struck gold again, bringing disco queen Donna Summer and rock icon Glenn Danzig together in a marriage made on the dance floor.

McClintock's latest masterpiece, Bad Mother, entwines Summer's 1979 disco banger Bad Girls with Danzig's 1988 smash Mother. The result? It sounds like Jim Morrison working up a sweat on a particularly hedonistic night out at Studio 54.

"Soul metal" is the term McClintock's coined to brand this alchemy, and it works, with Bad Mother joining a growing catalogue that includes a Marilyn Manson and Mariah Carey festive mash-up, an extraordinary blend of Slayer and the B-52s, Slayer getting to grips with George Michael and yes, you guessed it, Slayer getting their evil way with pop starlets The Bangles.

"My goal is always to mash two or more songs that should in no way, shape or form go together, and make them work," says Bill. "I’ve found that this is the key to blowing peoples’ minds!"

Consider our minds very much blown.