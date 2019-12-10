This Marilyn Manson x Mariah Carey festive mash-up is all we wanted for Christmas

Ahhh Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year... family shindigs, crappy Christmas sweaters, Wham's Last Christmas on repeat, having to dodge angry shoppers down the heaving highstreets... Did we say "most wonderful", sorry, we meant fucking bullshit.

...Until now.

If the cold, crappy weather and sudden influx of other humans everywhere has you feeling utterly unfestive, being an absolute scrooge and plotting to pull some kind of Grinch-style shit upon the population (we get it, friend), this insane mash-up might be just the thing to inspire a little Christmas cheer.

YouTube user Bill McClintock – you might remember him as the mastermind behind many other genius mash-ups such as Judas Jackson's Billie Jean's Got Another Thing Comin' , Wham/Slayer's Careless In The Abyss, Ratt and Marvin Gaye's I Heard it Round and Round the Grapevine and The Slip Girls' If Your Wanna Breathe My Sulfur – has taken that dreadful, overplayed 90s Christmas hit All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey and spliced it with the God Of Fuck, Mr Marilyn Manson's '96 single The Beautiful People.

The result? Mariah Manson's All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People, of course.

What a hero. Watch it below: