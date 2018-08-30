Listen to a mash-up of Slayer and The Bangles

The latest unlikely collision between the worlds of thrash metal and 80s pop has arrived in the shape of a mash-up of Slayer’s Angel Of Death and The Bangles’ Walk Like An Egyptian.

Created by Bill McLintock, it jams together two songs, both released in 1986, adding Tom Araya’s vocals and the odd flash of screaming guitar over the suitably Egyptian-themed Bangles hit. Check it out below.

McLintock has previous form in this area. He’s the man behind such unlikely mash-ups as Guns N’ Roses and Stevie Wonder’s Livin’ In The Parasite City and Pantera and Bill Withers’ Use My Mouth For War.