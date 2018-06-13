Someone has mashed up Slayer's Seasons In The Abyss with Wham's Careless Whisper

You probably never knew that you needed to hear Tom Araya croon over a saxophone, and to be honest neither did we until this mashup reared its head.

Created by YouTuber Bill McClintock, the below video smashes together Slayer's Seasons In The Abyss with Wham's Careless Whisper. Who knew that one day we'd hear Kerry King and George Michael on the same song?

This is just the latest in a long line of Slayer mashups – the latest being a mix of War Ensemble and Ace Of Base's All That She Wants – but we think this one might be the best. Watch the video below now to make your own mind up.