A £5 million hardship fund set up to help struggling musicians has run dry

A £5 million hardship fund that was set up by Help Musicians to aid artists who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic has run dry in a just a matter of days.

The campaign was set up on March 25 with organisers in the process of arranging one-off payments of £500 to 10,000 musicians across the UK to help with living costs

But due to demand amid the current chaos in the music industry, cash has run out fast, with the charity reporting they received approximately a month’s worth of enquiries from musicians asking for help in a single day.

Help Musicians’ chief executive James Ainscough says: “We are delighted to be able to help out 10,000 musicians during this difficult time, but the reality of the situation is that many more need help, and the funds have run dry.

“Not only do thousands more need assistance, but the £500 grants we have been able to provide will not last the two to three month gap until they receive government support.

“Not only do we need more donations to help us provide immediate hardship relief, the government must act with urgency if musicians are to have any hope of surviving financially over the next few months.”

Ainscough adds: “The UK is a nation of music lovers and we are seeing online and from balcony to balcony, how music can connect the isolated and lift the spirits of a nation. As hard as it is for many at this time, we need to ask those who can afford it to help by donating, because the bottom line is that musicians need vital financial assistance.”

Earlier today, Help Musician’s reported they had received a “significant donation” from Amazon Music to help support artists across the country.

For more, and to make a donation, visit the Help Musicians website.

The hardship fund was set up last week in conjunction with the Recording Academy and MusiCares fund, the PRS Foundation and the Spotify COVID-19 Relief project.