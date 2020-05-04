Live streams from Moulettes, Jordan Rudess and Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and more

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Hats Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate

The London-based proggers say "We’ll be playing a new video of Nostalgia For Infinity made from live recordings of Mark, Kathryn and I put together yesterday. We’ll then be chatting about our new album officially released on Wednesday, and commenting/answering questions while playing some of our other videos" via their Facebook page at 5pm (BST).

Moulettes

Moulettes are getting creative today. “This Moule Monday 4th we'll be streaming on Facebook (instead of Twitch) at the earlier times 3.30pm and 8pm and bringing you MUSIC TO MAKE STUFF TO ! A mixture of live interactive improv looping, Moule songs and covers, followed by Rave-on-One's Abstract Hour, all curated for a cosy creative time together... All ages, all abilities - from doodles to masterpieces, get your tools out and we'd love to see your works in progress, respond to them with sounds, and at the end, see and your finished things”. It happens via their Facebook page at 3pm (BST) and again at 8pm (BST).

Dubioza Kolektiv

The fun Bosnian collective will be performing live from quarantine at 7.30pm (BST). Tune in on Facebook.

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with his piano mediation at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page.



If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on