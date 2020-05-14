Live streams from Jordan Rudess, TesseracT, The Cyberiam and more

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

The Cyberiam

The Chicago-based prog metallers will be "playing two songs from our live Blu-Ray on every show, talking about the songs and answering your questions" at their Facebook page at 7pm (BST)

Carola Baer

The former Quiet Wish signer will be performing on the G.S.M.C. Online Music Club Facebook page tonight at 8.30pm (BST)

TesseracT

The prog metallers will be hosting an exclusive 'Live In Lockdown' session on their YouTube page at 9pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with a solo concert at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on