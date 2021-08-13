Toska announce they've split up

Toska have announced they’ve decided to split up. In a Facebook post, they say: "Like many bands, over the last couple of years we have been presented with a lot of challenges. The most important thing for us has always been to be healthy and happy, before anything else, and as a result we don’t feel we can continue with Toska in the same capacity anymore without compromising those principles."

In March 2020, they were forced to cancel their The Heard tour as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. They had also been due to play at the inaugural RADAR Festival in Surrey.

The post, signed by Rabea, Ben and Dave, goes on to thank friends, family and fans for their support and adds: "We have been playing music together since we were 17 years old, through many different bands, and many different situations and we have always stuck together with a common goal. To be the best we can be together, to give you guys the best music we can write and that we perform that music to the best of our ability.

"When we were sat in our first rehearsal space, aged 17, dreaming about what it’d be like to be a successful band, to have tours, fans, albums and live sessions… To walk out onto the stage at download festival, look at each other and say, 'we actually did it' is a collective dream come true. For which we are eternally grateful."

The UK instrumental three-piece released their debut EP Ode To The Author in 2016 and their debut album Fire By The Silos in 2019.