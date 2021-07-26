Black Peaks announce they are splitting up

Brighton post-rockers Black Peaks are going their separate ways.

In a new social media post, the band write: "The time has come to bring Black Peaks to its close".

Over the past four years, the band state that they have been working through "incredibly hard and demanding situations", however have now reached a point where they can no longer continue in a way that is "healthy".

The band send their thanks to fans, friends and family for "being the greatest support network we could’ve ever hoped for."

Black Peaks formed in 2012 and released a debut EP titled Closer To The Sun in 2014. The band's popularity surged following their signing to RED Music and release of the highly-esteemed full-length album Statues in 2016. The four piece, made up of Will Gardner (lead vocals), Joe Gosney (guitar), Dave Larkin (bass) and Liam Kearley (drums), were known for their soaring, intense tunes, crowned by Gardner's seemingly boundless vocal range and ability.

Across 2016-2017, they toured as special guests supporting a hoard of industry giants including Mastodon, Deftones, System of a Down and Prophets of Rage.

In 2018, they released the album All That Divides via Rise Records/BMG, which Louder described as "a thunderous and knotty vortex of melody, texture and aggression" that "recalled the searing precision of its predecessor while clearly forging a new path forward"

Read the full statement below: