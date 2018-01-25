Listen to new Orphaned Land track featuring Steve Hackett

Orphaned Land have released a stream of their new track Chains Fall To Gravity.
The track will feature on the band’s upcoming album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs and features a guest appearance from guitarist Steve Hackett.
The follow-up to 2013’s All Is One will launch tomorrow (January 26) via Century Media Records.
Frontman Kobi Farhi says: “Chains Fall To Gravity is a very important song on our new album and its concept.
“It is the point where the hero is being unchained and starts his way out of the cave, and for the first time he has to leave anything he thought to be the truth.
“I remember telling Steve Hackett about this song and the concept and he was definitely put all these emotions into the guitar solo he performed here, which is in my opinion, one of the best guitar solos ever on an Orphaned Land song.
“We are just too lucky and honoured to have a rock legend playing with us in this one!”
Hackett adds: “I was thrilled to have Kobi sing on one of my album tracks. His voice sounds beautiful and mystical on the track.
“It was equally a pleasure to do a guitar solo for this exciting track on Orphaned Land’s album, which has a great vibe!”
Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, which is now available for pre-order, also features guest appearances from Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch and Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates.
Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Orphaned Land’s 2018 tour dates.
Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist
- The Cave
- We Do Not Resist
- In Propaganda
- All Knowing Eye
- Yedidi
- Chains Fall To Gravity
- Like Orpheus
- Poets Of Prophetic Messianism
- Left Behind
- My Brother’s Keeper
- Take My Hand
- Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War
- The Manifest - Epilogue
Orphaned Land 2018 European tour dates
Feb 24: Arnheim Willem Een, Netherlands
Feb 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Feb 26: London Underworld, UK
Feb 27: Paris Petit Bain, France
Feb 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Mar 02: Madrid Copérnico, Spain
Mar 03: Barcelona Bovedo, Spain
Mar 04: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Mar 06: Cologne Jungle, Germany
Mar 07: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Mar 08: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Mar 09: Cluj Napoca Flying Circus, Romania
Mar 10: Krakow Zet Pete, Poland
Mar 11: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Mar 13: Munich Backstage, Germany
Mar 14: Borgo Priolo Dagda Live Club, Italy
Mar 15: Rome Jailbreak Live Club, Italy
Mar 16: St. Maurice The Manoir Pub, Switzerland
Mar 17: Zug Galvanik, Switzerland
Mar 18: Pagney Chez Paulette, France
