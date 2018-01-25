Listen to Susanna’s take on Lou Reed’s Perfect Day

Norwegian artist Susanna has released a video to accompany her cover of Lou Reed classic Perfect Day.

The song will feature on her upcoming album Go Dig My Grave, which is set to arrive on February 9 via her SusannaSonata label.

The record features reworkings of folk ballads and covers, with Susanna revealing the title track in November and Freight Train last month.

The video was shot in Oslo and directed by André Løynin.

Susanna says: “André Løynin had this idea of showing something different than probably most people first think of as a ‘perfect day’ –the love and affection between two men, in a relationship, spending a day off together.

“I immediately loved the idea, and we spent some time looking for the right couple.

“The main reason for me to make this video is to be able to show people around the world a same-sex couple, and to promote the rights for people to love and live together regardless of gender.

“I think Løyning has made a gorgeous video to our version of the Lou Reed song.”

Susanna is joined on Go Dig My Grave by baroque harp player Giovanna Pessi, accordion player Ida Hidle and fiddle player and folk singer Tuva Syvertsen.

She has several live dates scheduled for later this year. Find them below, along with the Go Dig My Grave cover art and tracklist.

Susanna Go Dig My Grave tracklist

Freight Train (Elizabeth Cotten) Cold Song (John Dryden/Henry Purcell) Invitation to the Voyage (Charles Baudelaire/Susanna Wallumrød) Rye Whiskey (Traditional) The Willow Song (Anonymous) Go Dig My Grave (Traditional) Lilac Wine (James Shelton) Wilderness (Joy Division) The Three Ravens (Old English folk ballad) Perfect Day (Lou Reed)

Mar 22: Knoxville Big Ears Festival, TN (solo)

Mar 23: Knoxville Big Ears Festival, TN (ft. Giovanna Pessi, Frode Haltli & Cheyenne Mize)

Mar 24: The Park Church Co-op, NY

May 25: Asker Kulturhus, Norway

Jenny Hval & Susanna: Meshes Of Voice