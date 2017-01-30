Dio hologram to make US debut

A hologram of late singer Ronnie James Dio will make its US debut alongside Dio Disciples at the Pollstar Awards later this week.

The projection of the vocalist was first seen at last year’s Wacken Open Air festival and will now appear at the show in the States on February 2 at The Novo, Los Angeles.

Dio’s widow Wendy admitted seeing the hologram for the first time reduced her to tears and said the rock icon would have approved. But some, including Disturbed frontman David Draiman, weren’t keen on the idea.

He said: “It makes me sad. I’m always happy to hear any music from anybody that’s left us, that we’ve lost. But the hologram thing almost isn’t letting the dead be dead. It just seems weird.

“Is there a difference between a hologram and a guy dressing up like Ronnie James and doing it? Ronnie was Ronnie, and he was the best in the entire damn world.

“Whether you’re doing it with somebody like Ronnie James Dio or Michael Jackson or whomever, respect the legacy. Personally, it kind of bothers me.”

Last year, Dio Disciples guitarist Craig Goldy insisted the hologram was as a way of giving the late icon back to his fans, adding: “We can’t wait to bring this experience to even more of his fans and perhaps even a newer generation when we bring this incredible live experience on the road next year.”

Eyellusion, the company behind the hologram, released a video of the Wacken performance. Watch it below.

Dio died of stomach cancer in 2010.