Ozzy backtracks on sex addiction claims

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s not a sex addict, despite reports that he was undergoing “intense therapy” last year.

A spokesman for the Black Sabbath frontman revealed in 2016 that Ozzy was receiving treatment after his wife Sharon discovered his affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

But the singer has now referred to the situation as a “bump in the road” and denies he’s in need of help.

Ozzy tells The Times (via The Mirror): “I’m in a fucking rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies.

“I just got caught. It was a bump in the road. I don’t think I’m a fucking sex addict.”

Ozzy says that Sharon’s work schedule also played a part in his indiscretions, and adds: “In any marriage you grow apart if you don’t spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem.

“Sharon is a workaholic and that’s great. But if she comes home from X Factor and wants to go to bed, what the fuck am I supposed to do?”

Sharon previously said the affair proved that Ozzy needed glasses and added: “It’s tough when you’re an addict. He liked too much alcohol, he likes too much drugs, he likes too much sex, he likes too much food.

“Everything is too much. It’s tough for somebody who suffers with that.”

Despite Ozzy’s infidelity, Sharon revealed late last year that the couple were planning on renewing their wedding vows.

Black Sabbath are currently wrapping up The End tour, with the curtain coming down with two shows in their hometown of Birmingham later this week.

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

