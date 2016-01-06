Motionless In White feel pressure to deliver

Motionless In White say they’re feeling the pressure to deliver on the follow-up to 2014’s Reincarnate.

No release date has been given for what will be their fourth album – but frontman Chris Motionless has revealed it won’t be launched on their longtime label Fearless Records.

He tells AltPress: “Knowing this release is going to be on a new label, arguably, it will be the biggest release of our career.

“Every release we’ve put out has been bigger than the last. Knowing we hit no.9 on Billboard with Reincarnate put us in an upward trajectory. This new record has to be better than Reincarnate, which, to me, is going to be a really hard thing to accomplish considering I absolutely love Reincarnate.”

He continues: “There’s a lot of pressure to try to top everything we’ve ever done before and write the best record of our career. But at the same time, I’m really excited about it. I’ve never been this excited to finish a record before. I’m always dreading it and stressed out to the max.”

The band postponed their planned UK and Ireland tour last year in the wake of the Paris terror attacks. The rescheduled run of shows will kick off next week in Dublin.