Listen to new In Flames song Through My Eyes

In Flames have released their new song Through My Eyes.

It’s lifted from their forthcoming 12th album, Battles, which will be released on November 11. It follows the release of their tracks The Truth and The End.

Guitarist Bjorn Gelotte recently compared the recording process between Battles and its 2014 predecessor, Siren Charms – and how it shaped the feel of their new material.

He said: “Siren Charms had a very dark vibe to it. We recorded it at a cold, damp and dark time during the year in Berlin so it gave it a certain melancholy to the record.

“Now, recording in Los Angeles with the sunshine, it’s a different energy. The writing process was different this time, too – that I would like for us to continue to explore.”

Crediting Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson with his work on Battles, Gelotte added: “Working with Howard and his team was great. I got stressed taking a break for even five minutes because they were always ready to go for the next take and kept my energy up.”

In Flames have several live dates scheduled through to next January.

Battles is available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon and the official In Flames webstore in a variety of packages.

Battles artwork

In Flames Battles tracklist

Drained The End Like Sand The Truth In My Room Before I Fall Through My Eyes Battles Here Until Forever Underneath My Skin Wallflower Save Me Greatest Greed Us Against the World

Nov 06: Mihama Knotfest, Japan

Nov 12: Orlando Kink Music Festival, FL

Nov 14: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

Nov 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Nov 16: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 18: Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park, NY

Nov 19: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Nov 20: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Nov 22: Montreal Metropolis, Canada

Nov 23: Toronto Danfoth Music Hall, ON

Nov 25: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Nov 26: Fort Wayne Hub Entertainment Center, IN

Nov 27: Cleveland Afora Theater & Ballroom, OH

Nov 29: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Nov 30: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Dec 01: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Dec 03: Maplewood Myth Venue, MN

Dec 04: Green Bay Watering Hole, WI

Dec 06: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Dec 07: Dnver Summit Music Hall, CO

Dec 09: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Dec 10: Chico Senator Theater, CA

Dec 11: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 13: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Dec 14: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Dec 16: Edmonton Union Hall, Canada

Dec 17: Calgary MacEwan Hall Concerts, Canada

Dec 18: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Dec 19: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London Peninsula Square

