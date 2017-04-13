Listen to new Dragonforce track Curse Of Darkness

Dragonforce have released a stream of their new track Curse Of Darkness.
It features on the band’s upcoming seventh album Reaching Into Infinity which will launch on May 19 via earMUSIC on CD, LP and a special edition CD/DVD package.
Dragonforce previously issued album track Judgement Day.
Dragonforce say: “You’ve been asking, so here is another new song. Let us know what you think.”
Bassist Frederic Leclercq previously said of Reaching Into Infinity: “I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music.
“It’s great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc Hudson’s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality.”
Leclercq added: “The title of the album explains pretty much what we are trying to do with our music. Today’s world is really crazy – there is fear of the future, uncertainty. But the power of music is infinite, and it can give strength and hope to people.”
Dragonforce will head out on the road in October for a run of 10 UK dates in support of the follow-up to 2014’s Maximum Overload.
Dragonforce Reaching Into Infinity tracklist
- Reaching Into Infinity
- Ashes Of The Dawn
- Judgement Day
- Astral Empire
- Curse Of Darkness
- Silence
- Midnight Madness
- WAR!
- Land Of Shattered Dreams
- The Edge Of The World
- Our Final Stand
Dragonforce Reaching Into Infinity 2017 UK tour dates
Oct 04: Glasgow The Garage
Oct 05: Newcastle Riverside
Oct 06: York Fibbers
Oct 07: Sheffield Corporation
Oct 08: Manchester Sound Control
Oct 11: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Oct 12: Cardiff Globe
Oct 13: London Electric Ballroom
Oct 14: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Oct 15: Tunbridge Wells Forum