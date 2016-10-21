Dave Grohl helped Jane’s Addiction get Rock Hall nomination

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell says the band’s nomination for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame came about thanks to Foo Fighters’ leader Dave Grohl.

Earlier this week, Jane’s Addiction were confirmed as one of the nominees for next year’s event, along with artists including Yes, Pearl Jam and Bad Brains.

And Farrell reports that Grohl tipped him off about the news before it became public knowledge – and that the Foos’ man had a helping hand in their inclusion.

Farrell tells Eddie Trunk: “I’m very excited about it. When I heard about it, I was on the phone texting, but my feet were clapping.

“Just recently, Dave Grohl had a fundraiser for his children’s school and he invited me to participate. When I was there, he took me in the corner, and said, ‘Hey, man, I just want to let you know something. I’ve been working with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame – and I got you on the ballot. I hope it all goes well.’

“And that’s when I heard about it and really got excited. So it was a great weekend.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Dave Navarro says he’s excited by the thought of entering the Rock Hall – but doesn’t want to look too far into the future in case it doesn’t happen.

He tells Billboard: “We’re super excited, but it’s hard to talk about because it’s a nomination. The jury’s still out. It’s very much an honour and we’d love to be in the Hall – but we don’t want to jinx it.

“We’re a three-time Grammy-nominated band that has never won – and here we are now with another nomination. It’s hard to pull the trigger of excitement just yet, but we’re secretly psyched to be nominated.”

Navarro says the company they’re in on the list is “pretty spectacular” and adds: “They’re all bands that I either grew up with or grew up listening to. So it’s a pretty big deal for me to see the MC5, the Cars, Journey, Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction all being mentioned.

“It’s pretty surreal. And ELO, I think that’s a slam-dunk. I don’t think they should even bother nominating ELO, they should just be in and let everyone figure out who else gets in.”

The fan vote is now open at the Rock Hall website.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2017 nominees

Bad Brains

The Cars

Chaka Khan

Chic

Depeche Mode

Electric Light Orchestra

J. Geils Band

Jane’s Addiction

Janet Jackson

Joan Baez

Joe Tex

Journey

Kraftwerk

MC5

Pearl Jam

Steppenwolf

Tupac Shakur

Yes

The Zombies

