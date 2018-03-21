Listen to Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song from How The West Was Won reissue

A live stream of Led Zeppelin’s classic 1970 track Immigrant Song has been released.

It’s been taken from the upcoming reissue of How The West Was Won, which will launch on CD, LP, Blu-ray Audio, streaming services and in a Super Deluxe Box Set on Friday (March 23) via Atlantic/Swan Song.

The album was originally released in 2003 and captured the band’s performances at the LA Forum and Long Beach Arena – part of Zep’s 1972 US tour.

The box set contains the remastered audio across three CDs and four 180g heavyweight LPs, a DVD of the album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, photo gallery, a hi-def audio download and a book filled with rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concerts along with memorabilia.

A print of the original cover art will also be included, with first 30,000 individually numbered.

An unboxing video for the live package has now been released and can be watched below.

How The West Was Won forms part of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations, which also includes a 368-page illustrated book and a 7-inch single for Record Store Day.

Last month, guitarist Jimmy Page hinted at a new Led Zeppelin live release, saying: “It’s so different to all the other things that are out there. It’s another view compared to How The West Was Won or The Song Remains The Same. I’m looking forward to people hearing that.”

Further details will be revealed in due course. How The West Was Won is available for pre-order.

