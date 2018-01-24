Led Zeppelin’s How The West Was Won to be reissued in March

Led Zeppelin’s live album How The West Was Won is to be reissued on March 23 via Atlantic/Swan Song.

It was originally released in 2003 and captured the band’s performances at the LA Forum and Long Beach Arena – part of Zep’s 1972 US tour.

The latest version marks the start of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations, with Jimmy Page – who supervised the new remastering of the record – promising “surprises” throughout the course of the year in an interview last month.

How The West Was Won will launch on CD, LP, Blu-ray Audio, streaming services and in a Super Deluxe Box Set.

The box set contains the remastered audio across three CDs and four 180g heavyweight LPs, a DVD of the album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, photo gallery, a hi-def audio download and a book filled with rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concerts along with memorabilia.

A print of the original cover art will also be included, with first 30,000 individually numbered.

See the packshot images below along with the album’s cover art.

Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary is also to be celebrated in a new illustrated book later this year via Reel Art Press.

