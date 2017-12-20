Jimmy Page promises Led Zeppelin “surprises” to mark their 50th anniversary

Jimmy Page says Led Zeppelin fans can expect “all manner of surprises” next year to mark the band’s 50th anniversary.

The guitarist has also revealed he’s working on a new Led Zep package which will also be released in 2018.

Page tells the Academy Of Achievement: “There will be a Led Zeppelin product coming out for sure that people haven’t heard.

“I’m working on that and next year with be the 50th year, so there’s all manner of surprises coming out – and then I hope to be seen to be playing, so I better get on with it!”

The full 50-minute video interview with the Academy Of Achievement can be watched below, and sees Page delve into the history of the band and recall moments that shaped Led Zeppelin’s career.

Page was behind Led Zeppelin’s extensive 2014⁄ 2015 reissue series, which saw remastered and expanded editions of all nine of the band’s albums released.

The guitarist also produced an 18-track Yardbirds compilation titled Yardbirds ’68. The double disc set was released last month and featured eight studio recordings and 10 live tracks.

