Listen to Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Nothing But The Night

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has released a stream of his new single Nothing But The Night.

It’s taken from the American guitarist and singer’s upcoming album Lay It On Down which arrives on July 21 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

It follows previous singles Baby Got Gone and the title track from the new album which is the follow-up to 2014’s Goin’ Home.

Speaking about the new track, Shepherd says it has “blazing guitar, rocking grooves, aggressive playing and stuff” and adds: “I wanted there to be a variety of textures and grooves and feelings and emotions conveyed through this record.

“Nothing But The Night doesn’t sound like any other song we’ve ever recorded. It’s a smoky, vibey kind of song.”

Lay It On Down was recorded in January this year in Shreveport, Louisiana, with Shepherd reporting he had a very clear idea of what he wanted to achieve in the studio.

He says: “The point of this album was that I wanted to put a heavy emphasis on the songs themselves and the writing behind them. I wanted each song to really stand on its own with the songwriting, the music, the words.”

Shepherd has several UK tour dates planned for this year, including a set at the Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 29.

Find his tour dates, along with the Lay It On Down cover art and tracklist below.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Lay It On Down tracklist

Baby Got Gone Diamonds & Gold Nothing But The Night Lay It On Down She’s $$$ Hard Lesson Learned Down For Love How Low Can You Go Louisiana Rain Ride Of Your Life Lay It On Down (Acoustic)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2017 UK tour

Jul 29: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 30: Holmfirth The Picturedrome

Oct 27: Bournemouth Mr Kyps

Oct 28: London Bluesfest O2 Indigo

Oct 30: Leamington Spa Assembly Rooms

Oct 31: Cardiff Tramshed

Nov 01: Manchester Ritz

