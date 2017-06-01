Hear the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band's new track Lay It On Down

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band are streaming Lay It On Down, the title from their new album, which is released on July 21. The track is also available as a free download (email address required).

“Lay It On Down is written about people I know that carry a burden in life and don’t feel they’re good enough,” says Shepherd. “It’s about the beauty you see in someone that they can’t see in themselves. That can be sad to me sometimes, and I always want to let that person know. Your mother. Your daughter. Your son. Your wife.

“At some point in life, we all feel that we’re not good enough. So that album title – Lay It On Down – you can interpret in a couple of different ways. It could be about letting go of life’s struggles and not trying to carry the load by yourself. Or it could be like when a band is really cooking and really doing what they do best and laying it down.”

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have six UK shows planned for later this year, including an appearance at the Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 29. Full tour dates below.

Album pre-order link: UK | US

Lay It On Down Track Listing

Baby Got Gone Diamonds & Gold Nothing But The Night Lay It On Down She’s $$$ Hard Lesson Learned Down For Love How Low Can You Go Louisiana Rain Ride Of Your Life Lay It On Down (Acoustic)

Tour dates

Jul 18: Frankfurter Hof, Mainz, DE

Jul 19: Winterbach Zeltspektakel 2017, Winterbach, DE

Jul 21: Honberg Sommer, Tuttlingen, DE

Jul 22: Guitare-en-Scene, Saint-Julien-En-Genevois, FR

Jul 23: Carroponte Spazio Mil, Sesto San Giovanni, IT

Jul 24: Z7 Konzertfabrik, Pratteln, CH

Jul 26: Tollhaus, Karlsruhe, DE

Jul 27: Burg Herzberg Festival, Breitenbach Am Herzberg, DE

Jul 29: Ramblin Man Fair, Maidstone, UK

Jul 30: The Picturedrome, Holmfirth, UK

Aug 01: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, DK

Aug 02: Jamdays, Odense, DK

Aug 04: Notodden Blues Festival, Notodden, NO

Oct 27: Kyps, Poole, UK

Oct 30: The Assembly, Leamington, UK

Oct 31: Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

Nov 01: Ritz, Manchester, UK

