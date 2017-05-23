Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Watch Baby Got Gone video

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have released a video for their new track Baby Got Gone exclusively with Blues.

The song features on upcoming album Lay It On Down which is out on July 21 via Provogue/Mascot label Group.

Shepherd says of the track: “Baby Got Gone – that’s just about this whimsical girl. The guy is kind of infatuated with her. She’s beautiful, she’s fun to be around, but she can’t stay in one place too long. She’s just kinda beyond commitment – a free spirit.”

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Goin’ Home, which was recorded at Echophone Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, Shepherd adds: “The point of this album was that I wanted to put a heavy emphasis on the songs themselves and the writing behind them.

“I wanted each song to really stand on its own with the songwriting, the music, the words.

“Baby Got Gone, Ride Of Your Life and Down For Love. Those songs have what a lot of people will expect to hear from me and my band. Blazing guitar, rocking grooves, aggressive playing and stuff.

“But I wanted there to be a variety of textures and grooves and feelings and emotions conveyed through this record. So Nothing But The Night, doesn’t sound like any other song we’ve ever recorded. It’s a smoky, vibey kind of song.”

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have a pair of appearances in the UK planned for this summer. They’ll play the Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 29 and The Picturedrome in Holmfirth on July 30.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Lay It On Down tracklist

Baby Got Gone Diamonds & Gold Nothing But The Night Lay It On Down She’s $$$ Hard Lesson Learned Down For Love How Low Can You Go Louisiana Rain Ride Of Your Life Lay It On Down (Acoustic)

