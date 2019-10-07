Listen to Judas Priest’s Rob Halford give Christmas carols a metal makeover

Rob Halford has released a stream of his cover version of the 1739 Christmas carol Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

It’s the latest material taken from the Judas Priest frontman’s upcoming festive record Celestial, which is due to arrive on October 18 through Legacy Recordings.

The album will be Halford’s second Yuletide release and follows Halford III: Winter Songs, which launched in 2009. Like the previously release, the new album will feature a collection festive favourites, including Away In A Manger, The First Noel, O Little Town Of Bethlehem and Good King Wenceslas.

Along with the traditional Christmas tunes, Celestial will also include four original songs which were recorded for the project: Celestial, Morning Star, Protected By The Light and Donner And Blitzen, which The Metal God shared in September.

Halford is also currently writing his memoir and checked in last week to report that the book, which he says will “shock you”, will launch towards the end of 2020.

Next year will mark Judas Priest’s 50th anniversary, with the band revealing recently that they would play a special set to mark the milestone at Wacken Open Air which will take place between July 30 - August 1.

The band will also be special guests of Ozzy Osbourne on the rescheduled UK and European leg of his No More Tour 2 shows in early 2020.

Rob Halford: Celestial

1. Celestial

2. Donner and Blitzen

3. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

4. Away In A Manger

5. Morning Star

6. Deck The Halls

7. Joy To The World

8. O Little Town Of Bethlehem

9. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

10. The First Noel

11. Good King Wenceslas

12. Protected By The Light