Judas Priest to play 50th anniversary show at Wacken 2020

The 2019 edition of Germany’s Wacken Open Air might have only wrapped up last weekend, but organisers have wasted no time by announcing the first wave of artists for next year’s festival.

The 2020 event will take place between July 30 and August 1 and it’s been revealed that Judas Priest with play a special 50th anniversary show, while Amon Amarth, Sodom, Mercyful Fate, Hypocrisy, Death Angel, At The Gates, Venom, Sick Of It All, Cemican, Beast In Black and Nervosa will also play.

And, incredibly, organisers also report that the 2020 festival sold out in just 21 hours.

A statement from Wacken reads: "Metalheads! We are sitting here in Wacken and are honestly overwhelmed by what just happened: Wacken Open Air 2020 sold out in 21 hours, all 75,000 tickets are gone! Thank you for your incredible loyalty, and the faith you put in us!

“You are the best fans in the whole word! This is why we already can't wait to celebrate a one of a kind metal party with you next year.

"Look forward to many more awesome bands and a festival for which we put our international focus on South and Central America and take you along for a metal journey into the realms of the Mayans and Aztecs!

“Fittingly, our first evaluations indicate that we will welcome guests from 83 different nations on the Holy Ground.”

Further artists will be revealed in due course.