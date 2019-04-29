Ozzy Osbourne announces rescheduled UK and European tour dates

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he’ll play his rescheduled UK and European tour dates early next year.

The vocalist was forced to postpone his entire 2019 tour itinerary after falling at home and aggravating an old injury sustained during his 2003 ATV accident, just as he was recovering from a bout of pneumonia.

Ozzy will kick off the run at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on January 31 and wrap up with a set at Zurich’s Hallenstadion on March 16.

The vocalist says: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows. Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates, with the exception of the now cancelled Barcelona and Frankfurt shows, while further tickets will go on sale this coming Friday (May 3) from 9am.

Judas Priest, who were due to support Ozzy at this year’s shows, confirmed recently that they would be with the singer for the 2020 concerts.

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 rescheduled 2020 dates

Jan 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 02: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Feb 05: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 07: Newcastle Utlilta Arena, UK

Feb 10: London The O2, UK

Feb 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Feb 14: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Feb 17: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 20: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Feb 22: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Feb 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 26: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Feb 29: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Mar 03: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Mar 05: Munich Olympianhalle, Germany

Mar 07: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 10: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Mar 13: Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain

Mar 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland