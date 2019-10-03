Judas Priest’s Rob Halford: My memoir is going to shock you

In September 2018, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford revealed he was planning on writing a book about his life.

And in a new interview with UCR, the frontman reports that work has begun on his memoir and he hopes to have it published “toward the back end of 2020.”

Speaking about the project, Halford says: “There’s no point in putting a book together if you don’t have full disclosure, in my opinion.

“Since I’ve been clean and sober, I’ve probably been more honest and truthful about myself than I ever have been. You only get a chance to do it once and do it properly.

“I’m excited, but I’m also apprehensive as we move along because you don’t know what you should include: Should I say this, should I say that?"

Halford says he doesn't want the book to be an autobiography, and adds: "I want it to be more of a memoir. It’s going to have a lot of things in there that you’re going to go, ‘Oh, I’m not really interested in that.'

“You’re also going to go, ‘Oh my God, I never knew he did that!’ But it’s going to make you feel happy, it’s going to make you feel sad. It’s going to make you feel angry, it’s going to shock you.

“It’s going to have all of the things that I think have been in most people’s lives.”

Halford is gearing up to release his solo Christmas album Celestial on October 18 through Legacy Recordings. He announced the news alongside a video for Donner And Blitzen last month.

Judas Priest, meanwhile, will celebrate their 50th anniversary next year and will mark the milestone with a set at Wacken Open Air which will take place between July 30 - August 1.

The band will also be special guests of Ozzy Osbourne on the rescheduled UK and European leg of his No More Tour 2 shows in early 2020.

Rob Halford: Celestial

1. Celestial

2. Donner and Blitzen

3. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

4. Away In A Manger

5. Morning Star

6. Deck The Halls

7. Joy To The World

8. O Little Town Of Bethlehem

9. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

10. The First Noel

11. Good King Wenceslas

12. Protected By The Light