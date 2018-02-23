Listen to Imagine Dragons uplifting new track Next To Me

Imagine Dragons have released a stream of their new single titled Next To Me.

The band launched their third studio album Evolve in June last year and they’ve also just announced a comprehensive North American tour in support of the follow-up to 2015’s Smoke + Mirrors.

The dates will kick off at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on June 5 and will wrap up on October 20 at the Toyota Stadium in Dallas. In total, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman will play 39 shows.

Tickets will go on general sale from March 3 at 10am local time.

Imagine Dragons are currently on tour across the UK and will play at Birmingham’s Genting Arena tomorrow night (February 24).

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates