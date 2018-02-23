Trending

Listen to Imagine Dragons uplifting new track Next To Me

Imagine Dragons release stream of their new single Next To Me and announce summer North American tour dates

Imagine Dragons have released a stream of their new single titled Next To Me.

The band launched their third studio album Evolve in June last year and they’ve also just announced a comprehensive North American tour in support of the follow-up to 2015’s Smoke + Mirrors.

The dates will kick off at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on June 5 and will wrap up on October 20 at the Toyota Stadium in Dallas. In total, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman will play 39 shows.

Tickets will go on general sale from March 3 at 10am local time.

Imagine Dragons are currently on tour across the UK and will play at Birmingham’s Genting Arena tomorrow night (February 24).

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PMGenting ArenaBirmingham, United Kingdom
Monday, February 26, 2018 at 7:00PM3ArenaDublin, Ireland
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 7:00PMThe O2 ArenaLondon, United Kingdom
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PMThe O2London, United Kingdom
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PMManchester ArenaManchester, United Kingdom
Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:00PMThe SSE HydroGlasgow, United Kingdom
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2:00PMHipódromo de San IsidroBuenos Aires, Argentina
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00PMParque O'HigginsSantiago, Chile
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:00PMAsuncionicoAsuncion, Paraguay
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PMKm de Vantagens HallRio De Janeiro, Brazil
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMAutódromo de InterlagosSao Paulo, Brazil
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PMAccorHotels ArenaParis, France
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PMMetropole ArenaBordeaux, France
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PMPalau Sant JordiBarcelona, Spain
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PMWiZink CenterMadrid, Spain
Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PMSud de France ArenaMontpellier, France
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PMHalle Tony GarnierLyon, France
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PMOlympiahalleMunich, Germany
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMHallenstadionZurich, Switzerland
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PMWiener StadthalleVienna, Austria
Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Arena PraguePrague, Czech Republic
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMKönig-Pilsener-ArenaOberhausen, Germany
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMFesthalleFrankfurt, Germany
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMBarclaycard ArenaHamburg, Germany
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PMoslo spektrumOslo, Norway
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PMEricsson GlobeStockholm, Sweden
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMPerth ArenaPerth, Australia
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PMMargaret Court ArenaMelbourne, Australia
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PMMargaret Court ArenaMelbourne, Australia
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PMBrisbane Entertainment CentreBoondall, Australia
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00PMQudos Bank ArenaSydney, Australia
Monday, May 21, 2018 at 7:00PMSpark ArenaAuckland, New Zealand
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PMTSB Bank ArenaWellington, New Zealand
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PMXfinity TheatreHartford, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PMXfinity CenterMansfield, United States
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PMDarling's Waterfront PavilionBangor, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PMPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel, United States
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00PMLakeview AmphitheaterSyracuse, United States
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PMBudweiser StageToronto, Canada
Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PMHershey Park StadiumHershey, United States
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PMBlossom Music CenterCuyahoga Falls, United States
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PMMadison Square GardenNew York, United States
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PMDTE Energy Music TheatreDetroit, United States
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PMRuoff Home Mortgage Music CenterIndianapolis, United States
Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PMCentury Link CenterOmaha, United States
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PMDenny Sanford Premier CenterSioux Falls, United States
Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 7:30PMSummerfestMilwaukee, United States
Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00PMSaratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga Springs, United States
Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PMRadio 104.5’s 11th Birthday Show – Day Two (BB&T Pavilion)Camden, United States
Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PMJiffy Lube LiveBristow, United States
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PMVeterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterVirginia Beach, United States
Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PMCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekRaleigh, United States
Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PMColonial Life ArenaColumbia, United States
Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 7:00PMBrandon AmphitheaterBrandon, United States
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 7:00PMBridgestone ArenaNashville, United States
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 7:00PMHollywood Casino AmphitheatreMaryland Heights, United States
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PMHollywood Casino AmphitheatreTinley Park, United States
Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PMSprint CenterKansas City, United States
Monday, July 16, 2018 at 7:00PMRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison, United States
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 7:00PMIsleta AmphitheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ForumInglewood, United States
Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 7:00PMConcord PavilionConcord, United States
Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PMBobcat StadiumBozeman, United States
Monday, July 30, 2018 at 7:00PMIntrust Bank ArenaWichita, United States
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00PMBok CenterTulsa, United States
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PMAustin360 AmphitheaterAustin, United States
Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PMCynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionThe Woodlands, United States
Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PMSmoothie King CenterNew Orleans, United States
Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Amphitheater at The WharfOrange Beach, United States
Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PMCoral Sky AmphitheaterWest Palm Beach, United States
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PMMIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreTampa, United States
Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 2:00PMGreen ParkSt Polten, Austria
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 7:00PMVTB Arena - Dynamo Central StadiumMoscow, Russian Federation
Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PMNSC OlympicKiev, Ukraine
Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PMToyota StadiumFrisco, United States