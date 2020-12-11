Listen to Chris Cornell’s surprise covers album No One Sings Like You Anymore

Chris Cornell’s family have authorised the release of No One Sings Like You Anymore, a collection of cover versions recorded by the late Soundgarden frontman in 2016.

The ten-track album includes Cornell’s previously-released cover of Guns N’ Roses’ Patience, alongside his takes on songs by Prince, John Lennon, Electric Light Orchestra, Harry Nilsson and more. All instruments on No One Sings Like You Anymore were played by Chris Cornell and producer Brendan O'Brien (AC/DC, Pearl Jam)

Cornell’s family have described the album as “a special gift for Chris' fans and long term supporters” and say that they hope “new fans and listeners will be inspired by Chris' powerful and unique voice in these stunning renditions.”



"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” says Vicky Cornell, the late singer’s wife. “His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one the greatest voices of our time," she added.



"When my dad was making this album, it was so fun,” adds Toni Cornell, Chris’ daughter. “I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio. We would take our piano lessons there, and (Cornell’s son) Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy.”

No One Sings Live You Anymore tracklisting:

1. Get It While You Can (Janis Joplin)

2. Jump Into The Fire (Harry Nilsson)

3. Sad Sad City (Ghostland Observatory)

4. Patience (Guns N’ Roses)

5. Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince)

6. Watching The Wheels (John Lennon)

7. You Don't Know Nothing About Love (Carl Hall)

8. Showdown (Electric Light Orchestra)

9. To Be Treated Rite (Terry Reid)

10. Stay With Me Baby (Lorraine Ellison)

Physical editions of No One Sings Like You Anymore will be released on March 19 and are available to pre-order.