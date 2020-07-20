Listen to Chris Cornell’s previously unreleased cover of Guns N’ Roses’ Patience

The estate of Chris Cornell have released his previously unreleased cover of Guns N’ Roses classic track Patience on what would have been his 56th birthday.

The recording was produced by Brendan O’Brien and would appear to have been recorded by the late Soundgarden star for his rumoured album of solo covers that he was said to be working on before his death in 2017.

A statement on Facebook from Cornell’s family says: “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art.

“It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory.

“Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us – his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

Patience originally appeared on Guns N’ Roses second album GN’R Lies back in 1988.