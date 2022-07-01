Listen to a new remix of Firestarter from The Prodigy's 25th anniversary edition of The Fat Of The Land

The Prodigy will release a special 25th anniversary edition of their 10 million-selling The Fat Of The Land album on November 4

The Prodigy have announced the release of a special edition reissue of The Fat Of The Land, which celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday, June 30.

XL Recordings will offer two anniversary releases including a limited edition 2LP silver 12-inch vinyl package of the original album, with a new version of Alex Jenkins’ artwork.

And you check out drum ‘n’ bass star Andy C's brand new remix of Firestarter below.

Next week The Prodigy will kick off a 10-date UK tour in support of the anniversary.

To announce the run, the band wrote on social media "We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of Fat Of The Land felt like the right time for us to step up.”

Hinting at the possibility of new music, they continue, “We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before.”

Signing off the post, The Prodigy dedicate the tour to Keith Flint, who passed on March 4, 2019 .at the age of 49. They write, “This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”

They will play:

Jul 08: O2 Academy, Sheffield
Jul 09: O2 Academy, Sheffield
Jul 14: Monford Hall, Liverpool
Jul 15: O2 Academy, Leeds
Jul 16: O2 Academy, Birmingham
Jul 18: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Jul 19: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
Jul 21: London O2 Academy, Brixton 
Jul 22: London O2 Academy, Brixton  
Jul 23: London O2 Academy, Brixton 

