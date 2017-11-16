Linkin Park to release One More Light Live

Linkin Park have announced they’ll release the album One More Light Live next month.

It will launch on December 15 and feature a total of 16 tracks, which were recorded earlier this year as the band supported their studio album One More Light.

The band say in a statement: “We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into One More Light.

“After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that, since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio, he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night. Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge.

“The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary. Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music.

“Every night before walking out on to the stage, we would huddle, get focused, and share whatever last-second remarks popped into our heads. Chester always took it upon himself to turn the name of the city where we were playing into a first-rate pun. This was our ritual. Best of all, it was a moment to express our gratitude that we were living our dream.”

The statement continues: “Chester never forgot to express his appreciation to our crew – the men and women who traveled the world with us, making our dream into reality night after night. Without them, these shows would not have been possible.

“Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny, and kind. With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant.”

They add: “For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us.”

One More Light Live is now available for pre-order. View the cover art and tracklist below.

Chester Bennington died in July this year at the age of 41.

Linkin Park One More Light Live tracklist

Talking To Myself Burn It Down Battle Symphony New Divide Invisible Nobody Can Save Me One More Light Crawling Leave Out All the Rest Good Goodbye (feat. Stormzy) What I’ve Done In The End Sharp Edges Numb Heavy Bleed It Out

The 25 best Linkin Park songs

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda opens up about Chester Bennington