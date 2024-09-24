Linkin Park continue the biggest reunion tour of 2024 with new single and new live dates (including one show with Sleep Token)

Linkin Park have added even more momentum to their steamrolling reunion tour by releasing a new single and adding further live dates.

The nu metal titans, who reactivated earlier this month with Emily Armstrong as lead vocalist, have shared new single Heavy Is The Crown. It’s the second slice of music peeled from upcoming LP From Zero, which comes out on November 15 via Warners. It follows The Emptiness Machine, which was released simultaneously to the announcement of the band’s return, and was recently debuted live at a show in Hamburg on Monday (September 22). Watch the video for the new track, made in collaboration with online game League Of Legends, below.

But wait, there’s more!

Linkin Park have also added three stadium shows to their ongoing reunion tour, which hits the O2 Arena in London tonight (September 24). In addition to upcoming concerts in Seoul and Bogota, they’ll be playing in Paris, Dallas and São Paulo. Support in Paris will come from modern metal giants Sleep Token, while Bad Omens, Jean Dawson and Helmet will join the Dallas bill. See further details of the shows, including venues and dates, below. General sale for tickets starts Friday (September 27).

Linkin Park, who became a global success with the release of debut album Hybrid Theory in 2000, entered an unofficial hiatus following the suicide of longtime frontman Chester Bennington in July 2017. Rumours of the band returning with a female singer started up in April this year and were confirmed on September 5. Co-founding drummer Rob Bourdon is absent from the new lineup, replaced by Colin Brittain, and guitarist Brad Delson has stepped away from touring. He’s being filled in for on the road by Alex Feder.

The comeback hasn’t been without controversy. Shortly after her unveiling as Linkin Park’s new vocalist, Armstrong was accused of having ties to the Church Of Scientology and supporting Danny Masterson during a trial where the actor was found guilty of raping two Janes Does. In her Instagram stories, Armstrong expressed regret over her prior support of Masterson and distanced herself from him. However, she did not state whether she is or has ever been a Scientologist.

Heavy Is The Crown ft. Linkin Park (Official Music Video) | League of Legends Worlds 2024 Anthem - YouTube Watch On

Sep 24: London The O2, United Kingdom

Sep 28: Seoul INSPIRE Arena, South Korea

Nov 03: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Nov 08: Dallas Globe Life Field, TX

Nov 11: Bogota Coliseo Medplus, Colombia

Nov 15: São Paolo Allianz Park, Brazil

