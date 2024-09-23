"We’re so excited for players and fans to experience this!”: Watch Linkin Park debut new single Heavy Is The Crown at recent Hamburg show

Linkin Park live debuted a new single this weekend, titled Heavy Is The Crown.

The song, which is set for official release on September 24, 8am PT, will feature on the nu metal band's upcoming album, From Zero, due out on November 15 via Warners.

Heavy Is The Crown follows the unveiling of The Emptiness Machine, the band's first release to feature new vocalist Emily Armstrong, frontwoman of LA rock band Dead Sara, as well as new drummer Colin Brittain.

Armstrong and co. previewed Heavy Is The Crown at their recent show at Barclays Arena in Hamburg on September 22.

As well as new material, they performed a number of much-loved fan favourites, including Numb, What I've Done, In The End and One Step Closer, among others.

Vocalist/guitarist Mike Shinoda reveals that the track will be used as the League Of Legends World Championship anthem.

“It’s been an amazing experience partnering with Riot to bring this anthem to the global League of Legends community,” he says. “The song is a real highlight of this new era for us, harnessing our signature sound and infusing it with fresh energy. We’re so excited for players and fans to experience this!"

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maria Egan, Global Head of Music at Riot Games comments: “The Worlds anthem is the music moment that League players look forward to the most each year, and it has become a highly coveted fixture in music across the world.

“As the band embarks on this exciting new chapter, we’re honoured to partner with them for the 2024 anthem. The lyrics for Heavy Is The Crown perfectly capture the narrative for this year’s Worlds and they are a powerful companion to the themes of our music video.”

Watch the live performance below:

Linkin Park - Heavy Is The Crown Live Debut Hamburg - YouTube Watch On

From Zero will serve as Linkin Park's first album since 2017’s One More Light. It'll also mark their first full release without frontman Chester Bennington, who took his own life in July 2017, and drummer Rob Bourdon, who disbanded from the group before their return this month.

Following the announcement of their reunion earlier this month, Linkin Park have become the centre of much controversy; Armstrong was accused by The Mars Volta/At The Drive-In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife Chrissie Carnell-Bixler of being involved with the Church Of Scientology. She was additionally accused of supporting rapist Danny Masterson during a trial where the actor was found guilty of sexually abusing two women.

Armstrong responded to the accusations of supporting Masterson in her Instagram stories, writing: “Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer.

"Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”

Tomorrow (September 24), Linkin Park will play London's O2 Arena, before moving on to South Korea on September 28 and Colombia on November 11.